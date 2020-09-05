Police checkpoints along Jammu-Pathankot highway alerted after carjacking in Punjab
The director general of Punjab Police had sounded an alert in his state, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir after three persons snatched a private car from its owner after injuring him with a firearm in Dinanagar area of Gurdaspur on Friday evening. "After receipt of communication from the Punjab DGP, all the checkpoints have been alerted and security strengthened as a preventive measure to deal with any situation," the police official said.PTI | Jammu | Updated: 05-09-2020 12:20 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 12:20 IST
All checkpoints along Jammu-Pathankot highway have been put on alert and security strengthened following an incident of carjacking by unidentified armed persons in the neighbouring Punjab, a police official said on Saturday. The director general of Punjab Police had sounded an alert in his state, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir after three persons snatched a private car from its owner after injuring him with a firearm in Dinanagar area of Gurdaspur on Friday evening.
"After receipt of communication from the Punjab DGP, all the checkpoints have been alerted and security strengthened as a preventive measure to deal with any situation," the police official said. He said the patrolling in the areas bordering Punjab was also intensified during the night.
"A close vigil is being maintained to nab the assailants if they try to enter Jammu and Kashmir," the official said..
- READ MORE ON:
- Punjab
- Punjab Police
- Kashmir
- Gurdaspur
- Dinanagar
- Himachal Pradesh
ALSO READ
Punjab reports 1,741 new coronavirus cases
Congregational prayers offered in major mosques, shrines in Kashmir first time since lockdown
Negative coronavirus report must for Punjab legislators to attend Assembly session
1,513 new COVID-19 cases in Punjab
Punjab BJP protests against state govt over hooch tragedy