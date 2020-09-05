Left Menu
Cong MP Ninong Ering claims China abducted five boys from Arunachal Pradesh

China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) has abducted five boys from Upper Subansiri's Nacho region in Arunachal Pradesh, Congress MLA Ninong Ering claimed on Saturday and appealed to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to ensure their 'safe return'.

ANI | Pasighat (Arunachal Pradesh) | Updated: 05-09-2020 13:36 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 13:36 IST
Cong MP Ninong Ering claims China abducted five boys from Arunachal Pradesh
Congress MLA Ninong Ering.

China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) has abducted five boys from Upper Subansiri's Nacho region in Arunachal Pradesh, Congress MLA Ninong Ering claimed on Saturday and appealed to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to ensure their 'safe return'. "Five boys have been abducted by China's People's Liberation Army from the Upper Subansiri area. Doing something like this while Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is in Russia meeting his Chinese counterpart, sends a very wrong message to the people here. Arunachal Pradesh is a very special part of our country where people are welcomed with 'Jai Hind' and slogans praising Bharat Mata," Ering said in a self-made video.

Claiming that this was the "second" such incident that has happened, the Congress MLA said, "Our border along China is approximately 1,100 kilometres long. We also share borders with Bhutan and Myanmar. This time, We have seen incursions in Chaglagam and Dibang Valley, and China has started construction of roads about 100 kilometres from the last outpost in Dibang Valley." Ering also tweeted about the same earlier this morning, while urging Prime Minister's Office (PMO) to take action.

"SHOCKING NEWS: Five people from Upper Subansiri district of our state Arunachal Pradesh have reportedly been 'abducted' by China's People's Liberation Army (PLA). Few months earlier, a similar incident happened. A befitting reply must be given to #PLA and #CCPChina. @PMOIndia," his tweet read. The Congress leader made claims that he had sent satellite imagery of the concerned parts to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

"I had sent satellite imagery of these parts to the Prime Minister and the Defence Minister. This intrusion tells us that China has made its mood to attack. They are trying to divert the army to Dokhlam and Ladakh, and have started to carry out attacks here in Arunachal," he further said in his video. "I request our leaders to be cautious at the border and tell our soldiers also to be alert. The people of Arunachal Pradesh are very simple-minded and peaceful. I request the Defence Minister to speak to his Chinese counterpart and demand that the children be sent back to us," he said.

Ering recounted the 'first' similar incident from 1962. "Even in 1962, their aggression had happened. We can never trust China. They are doing such things even while our leaders are engaging in talks. Seeing their behaviour, it seems that it is unlikely that we will be able to maintain a peaceful relationship," he added. (ANI)

