Mumbai police cooperating with CBI in Sushant case: Minister

Maharashtra Home minister Anil Deshmukh on Saturday said the Mumbai police is extending full cooperation to the CBI in its probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team has been camping in Mumbai since August 20 to probe the case, which was earlier being handled by the Mumbai police.

"The Mumbai police is giving full cooperation and support to the CBI in its inquiry and the investigation underway in Mumbai," Deshmukh said in response to a query. Patna-born Rajput, 34, was found hanging in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14, following which the Mumbai police was looking into the matter.

However, on August 19, the Supreme Court upheld the transfer of an FIR, lodged by Rajput's father at Patna against actor Rhea Chakraborty and others for allegedly abetting his suicide, to the CBI..