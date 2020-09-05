Fake currency notes with face value of Rs 3 lakh seized, two held in Bengal

Two persons were arrested in West Bengal's Malda district after fake Indian currency notes with a face value of Rs three lakh were recovered from them, police said on Saturday. Acting on a tip-off, the two were apprehended from Madhughat area in English Bazar Police Station limits on Friday night.

They were carrying counterfeit notes with a face value of Rs three lakh, a senior police officer said. All the fake notes were in the denomination of Rs 2000, he added.

The two were identified as Abu Bakkar and Dalu Miya, both residents of Kaliachalk area of Malda district. Further investigation is underway, the officer added.