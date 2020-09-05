Prisoner dies of heart attack in Bulandshahr

An inmate serving a life imprisonment in the district jail here died due to heart attack, police said on Saturday. Jaichand, a resident of Malpur village in Sikandrabad area here, was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder and was in the district jail since June, 2015, they said. The inmate complained of chest pain at around 11.30 am on Saturday morning and was rushed to the jail hospital, from where he was referred to the district hospital, police said.

In the district hospital, doctors said he had dead due to heart attack. The body was handed over to the family after the post-mortem, police said.