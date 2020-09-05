Left Menu
Delhi Police arrests four members of Fake Indian Currency Notes, seizes Rs 1.34 lakhs

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested four members of an interstate Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) syndicate and seized Rs 1.34 lakhs along with semi-finished fake currency notes of Rs 20,000, police said on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2020 19:49 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 19:49 IST
A visual of recovered FICN. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested four members of an interstate Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) syndicate and seized Rs 1.34 lakhs along with semi-finished fake currency notes of Rs 20,000, police said on Saturday. According to the police, the arrested persons have been identified as Mohd Azeem Khan, Akil Ahmed, Dr Akeel Ahmad and Nitin Patel, all residents of Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit.

Apart from the fake currency notes, scanner, printer, wooden and iron frame, cutters, ink, tape and various other tools and other raw material used in printing of the FICN were also recovered from the posession of the arrested persons. A case was registered under Section 489-B (using as genuine, forged or counterfeit currency notes), 489-C (possession of forged or counterfeit currency notes), 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Arms Act.

A team of Special Cell was working for last few months on various syndicates involved in manufacturing, supplying and circulating fake Indian currency notes. "Recently, a specific tip-off was received by ASI Jitender Kumar of this team, about Pilibhit-based interstate FICN syndicate which was involved in supplying of FICN in Delhi-NCR areas. The information was further developed and secret sources were deployed in Pilibhit and secret surveillance was mounted upon suspects," the statement said.

"On August 30, 2020, one of the deployed secret source informed that two members of this syndicate have procured a huge quantity of FICNs from UP and would shortly deliver it to their contact in Delhi, somewhere near Anand Vihar ISBT," it added. Police said that a raiding party was constituted and a snare was laid down at the rendezvous from where two accused persons namely Mohammad Azeem Khan and Akil Ahmed were apprehended.

A total number of 12 wads of the FICNs were recovered in the denomination of Rs 100 currency notes, the police said adding that both the accused persons were taken into police custody remand for busting the entire syndicate. "On basis of interrogation of arrested accused persons several raids were conducted in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and adjoining areas in which their associate Dr Akeel Ahmad was arrested on September 2 with FICN of Rs 4,000 in the denomination of Rs 100 notes," police said, adding that further raids were conducted at the instance of Dr Ahmad and the main accused and manufacturer of recovered FICN, namely Nitin Patel was also arrested on September 4. (ANI)

