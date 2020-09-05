8 Maoists among 10 held in Bihar; arms, ammunition seized

Ten people, including eight Maoists, were arrested in Bihar's Munger district on Saturday and a cache of arms and ammunition was seized from them, a senior police officer said. Acting on a tip-off, a team of Special Task Force personnel conducted a search operation in Bhainsakol forest and apprehended them from there, Munger Superintendent of Police Lipi Singh said in a statement.

Eight of them are members of the proscribed CPI (Maoist) and two others used to supply arms and ammunition to the naxalites, the SP said. The STF personnel recovered two rifles, a pistol, 300 cartridges and 21 detonators from their possession, the officer said.

A special team, constituted under Deputy Superintendent of Police Pankaj Kumar, has been carrying out its operations for the past three days..