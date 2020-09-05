Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mathayi case: Farmer's body buried after 39 days following re-postmortem

Sources said some wounds, which were not spotted in the first autopsy, were found in the re-postmortem done by the central agency. The Kerala High Court had on August 21 directed the CBI to take over the probe in the case registered in connection with the alleged custodial death of the farmer in Pathanamthitta district.

PTI | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 05-09-2020 23:54 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 23:54 IST
Mathayi case: Farmer's body buried after 39 days following re-postmortem

The mortal remains of P P Mathayi, who was found dead in a well on his farm here hours after he was taken into custody by forest officials on July 28, was laid to rest on Saturday, following a re-postmortem by the CBI, which is probing the matter, police said. The 41-year-old farmer's body was buried at the St Mary's Orthodox Church cemetery, 39 days after his death.

The last rites were done after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the matter, conducted a re-postmortem on Saturday, police told PTI. Sources said some wounds, which were not spotted in the first autopsy, were found in the re-postmortem done by the central agency.

The Kerala High Court had on August 21 directed the CBI to take over the probe in the case registered in connection with the alleged custodial death of the farmer in Pathanamthitta district. The court's direction came while disposing of a petition filed by Mathayi's wife Sheeba.

When the matter came up, the state government had submitted that it had no objection to handing over the case to the CBI. Mathayi was found dead in a well on his farm in the district on July 28, hours after he was picked up by forest officials for questioning over the destruction of a camera set up by the department for animal-spotting.

In her plea in the high court, Sheeba had alleged that the investigation being carried out by the state police was not fair. Alleging laxity on the part of the police in the investigation, she claimed that her husband was taken into custody by forest officials without complying with the mandatory procedure.

Two forest department officials were suspended early in August, pending an inquiry, in connection with the alleged custodial death. The department had claimed that the camera was destroyed in order to cover up the dumping of waste from Mathayi's farmhouse.

Sheeba had earlier told the media that her husband was taken out of his home in Chittar, Pathanamthitta, by a few officials of the forest department and hours later, she and her two children were informed that Mathayi was found dead in a well on his farm located 10 km from his house..

TRENDING

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Son Ye-jin uses this app a lot since COVID-19 and it's good news for her fans

Health News Roundup: Slovakia reports record spike in coronavirus cases; India crosses four million coronavirus cases with record surge and more

All stakeholders agreed to relegation, promotion in ISL from 2024-25 season: Kushal Das

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-England scrape win in Iceland after late penalty drama

Englands Raheem Sterling converted a 90th-minute penalty to snatch a 1-0 win away to Iceland in their opening Nations League match on Saturday after the home side themselves missed a spot-kick in stoppage time that would have salvaged a dra...

Democrat Biden adds former rival Buttigieg, ex-Obama officials to transition team

Joe Bidens presidential campaign on Saturday added former Democratic primary rival Pete Buttigieg, along with senior officials who served under President Barack Obama, to an expanded White House transition team. Biden added four new co-chai...

Report: Chargers sign WR Allen to $80M extension

The Los Angeles Chargers and Keenan Allen agreed to a four-year, contract extension worth more than 80 million that will make him the NFLs second-highest paid wide receiver, NFL Networks Ian Rapoport reported Saturday. Allens agent, Joby Br...

Merkel ally dodges question on gas sanctions on Russia over Navalny case

A senior member of Chancellor Angela Merkels conservatives declined to say on Saturday whether the party should reconsider a major gas pipeline from Russia to Germany, in protest against the suspected poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Nava...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020