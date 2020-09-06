Left Menu
The recovery rate of coronavirus in the country touched a record high of more than 70,000 patients being discharged in a single day, said Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2020 08:42 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 08:42 IST
Record 70,000 COVID-19 patients discharged in single day: Health Ministry
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI

The recovery rate of coronavirus in the country touched a record high of more than 70,000 patients being discharged in a single day, said Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. "The highest ever single-day recoveries of 70,072 were recorded on September 5 and currently, the recovery rate now is 77.23 per cent. This has also led to the declining Case Fatality Rate (CFR), which stands at a new low of 1.73 per cent," Ministry said in a statement.

According to a graph of the Ministry, there were 68,584 recoveries on September 3, 65,081 on September 1 and 57,469 on August 24. "There has been a steep exponential rise in COVID19 recoveries- from 50,000 in May to over 30 lakh in September. The total number of recoveries have crossed 31 lakh and it stands at 31,07,223," the ministry stated.

"Five States have contributed to 60 per cent of the total recoveries. Maharashtra has contributed the maximum recoveries amounting to almost 21 per cent, followed by Tamil Nadu with 12.63 per cent, Andhra Pradesh with 11.91 per cent, Karnataka with 8.82 per cent and Uttar Pradesh with 6.14 per cent," it added. The Health Ministry further said that India has posted more than 22.6 lakh recoveries than the active cases which stand at 846,395.

"The active cases currently comprise only 21.04 per cent of the total positive cases. More than 75 per cent of the total cases have recovered," it said. India registered the highest single-day jump of 86,432 new coronavirus cases taking the national caseload past 40-lakh mark on Saturday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With 1,089 more deaths, the cumulative toll reached 69,561. The total case tally stands at 40,23,179 including 8,46,395 active cases, 31,07,223 cured/discharged/migrated cases. (ANI)

