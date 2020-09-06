Muzaffarnagar police arrests 3 men for online fraud
The matter came to light when a police complaint was lodged by one Arun Kumar saying Rs 15 lakh were siphoned off his bank account by the gang members who posed as employees of an insurance company.PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 06-09-2020 13:53 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 13:53 IST
Police have arrested three members of a gang of cyber criminals from Delhi who had allegedly siphoned off Rs 15 lakh from a man’s account here, officials said on Sunday. A police team on Saturday raided the gang’s fake office in Delhi’s Ghazipur area, arrested the three suspects and seized a laptop and 19 mobile phones, they said.
The three suspects have been identified as Vikas Yadav, Dharmendra and Chandan Kumar, police said. The matter came to light when a police complaint was lodged by one Arun Kumar saying Rs 15 lakh were siphoned off his bank account by the gang members who posed as employees of an insurance company.
