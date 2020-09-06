Rajouri: Low-intensity blast at cop's brother's house compound, 3 cars damaged

A low-intensity blast occurred inside the compound of a policeman's brother's house in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, leaving three cars damaged, police said Sunday. The blast took place at Maira Chowkian village in the border district late Saturday night, a police official said, adding no lives were lost. The house belonged to the brother of a police officer and some of the building's windowpanes were shattered under the impact of the blast, the official said. He said police have taken cognizance of the incident and further investigation is underway to ascertain the nature and cause of the explosion

"It is premature to say anything right now... Our investigation is on," the official said.