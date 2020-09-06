Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dharavi reports six new COVID-19 positive cases

Six new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Dharavi area of Mumbai on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 2,819, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-09-2020 20:06 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 20:06 IST
Dharavi reports six new COVID-19 positive cases
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Six new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Dharavi area of Mumbai on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 2,819, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The total number of cases include 97 active cases and 2452 discharges, according to the BMC.

Meanwhile, India registered the highest single-day spike of 90,633 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the national caseload past 41-lakh mark, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With 1,065 more deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 70,626.The total case tally stands at 41,13,812 including 8,62,320 active cases, 31,80,866 cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

TRENDING

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Son Ye-jin uses this app a lot since COVID-19 and it's good news for her fans

The Expendables 4: A look on some latest development on Sylvester Stallone’s movie

Health News Roundup: Slovakia reports record spike in coronavirus cases; India crosses four million coronavirus cases with record surge and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Ajmer Dargah, several major temples to reopen in Rajasthan tomorrow

Some major religious places in Rajasthan, including the Ajmer Sharif Dargah, will reopen on Monday as per the Unlock-4 guidelines issued by the Centre in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The state government has allowed religious places to re...

Ex-MP Bansal urges Kirron Kher to get funds for Chandigarh

Former MP Pawan Kumar Bansal has urged the Member of Parliament, Kirron Kher to use her good offices with the Government of India, Governor Punjab and Administrator, U.T., Chandigarh, V.P Singh Badnore and the BJP leadership to ensure that ...

Top shuttlers to resume training from Monday in Hyderabad, SAI clears national camp

Top singles players such as Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth will finally resume training from Monday as the Sports Authority of India SAI gave its go-ahead to the national badminton camp at the Pullela Gopichand Academy in Hyderabad under...

Trump blasts media, Democrats over report he disparaged U.S. troops

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday again defended his support for American troops while others in his administration rallied around him after reports that Trump had disparaged fallen U.S. soldiers in Europe and declined to visit an Ameri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020