UN calls on Paraguay to investigate deaths of 11-year-olds in military operation

The Paraguayan government must investigate "impartially and without delay" the deaths of two 11-year-old girls in a police and military operation against a rebel group in the north of the country, the regional office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said on Sunday. The Paraguayan government initially said the two girls were teenagers and labeled them as "rebels" who were killed during a military operation targeting members of the Paraguayan People's Army (EPP) in the Yby Yaú area, about 370 kilometers to the north of capital Asuncion.

Reuters | Asunción | Updated: 07-09-2020 03:00 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 02:58 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Paraguayan government must investigate "impartially and without delay" the deaths of two 11-year-old girls in police and military operation against a rebel group in the north of the country, the regional office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said on Sunday.

The Paraguayan government initially said the two girls were teenagers and labeled them as "rebels" who were killed during a military operation targeting members of the Paraguayan People's Army (EPP) in the Yby Yaú area, about 370 kilometers to the north of capital Asuncion. The EPP, a small armed group modeled after Colombian rebels and active in marijuana-growing regions in the north, has been accused of kidnappings and attacks in Paraguay for over a decade. The government has been carrying out raids on the group.

On Friday evening, following a request from Paraguay, Argentina said it had consulted its national registry and established that the deceased were both 11 years of age and Argentine citizens. Its claim was backed by a Paraguayan forensic specialist who local media said examined the bodies, which were buried and then exhumed for the fresh inspection. He told reporters that his tests confirmed their age as eleven.

"This is a very serious incident that ended the lives of two girls whom the state ought to have protected as part of its obligation to guarantee human rights," said Jan Jarab, OHCHR's South America representative, in a statement. Jarab called on the government of President Mario Abdo to investigate "impartially and without delay" the deaths. He also claimed that his office had received "disturbing information" about attempts to manipulate evidence of what happened.

On Saturday, Paraguay´s Foreign Affairs Ministry said an investigation was already underway and the government would "exhaust all legal avenues to establish the facts." The Paraguayan Joint Task Force (FTC) operation unleashed criticism from opponents of the Abdo government who claimed the authorities rushed to "bury the bodies of these girls before they had even been identified."

It also raised uncomfortable questions from neighboring Argentina, whose foreign ministry has asked Asuncion to clarify what happened and identify those responsible for the deaths.

