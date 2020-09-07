National news schedule for Monday, Sept 7 Coronavirus updates NATIONAL -President, pm and education minister at NEP conference with governors, VCs 10:30 am onwards-Health ministry updates on coronavirus-Social Justice Minister Thawarchand Gehlot to launch mental health rehabilitation helpline at 11:30 am -Smriti Irani at webinar on Poshan Abhiyaan 12 pm onwards-Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar at webinar at 3:15 pm-Press briefing on current status, forecast of monsoon at 2:30 pm NCR -Resumption of Metro services-Delhi BJP protest at 11:30 am SOUTH -Follow up on Coimbatore building collapse-Telangana Assembly session EAST -BJP President J P Nadda to address party's Jharkhand executive committee through video conference-Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to hold JDU's virtual rally WEST -Maharashtra legislature session PTIDV