Following are the top stories at 1.30 pm. NATION DEL29 VIRUS-LD CASES India's COVID-19 infection tally crosses 42 lakh New Delhi: India's COVID-19 tally of cases went past 42 lakh with a record 90,802 people being infected in a day, while 32,50,429 people have recuperated so far, pushing the national recovery rate to 77.30 per cent on Monday, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

DEL33 DEF-DRDO India test fires hypersonic technology demonstrator vehicle New Delhi: India on Monday successfully flight tested the indigenously-developed hypersonic technology demonstrator vehicle (HSTDV) that is expected to power futuristic long-range missile systems and aerial platforms, officials said. DEL28 PM-NUTRITION Proper nutrition vital to build prosperous nation: Modi New Delhi: Asserting that proper nutrition is vital to build a prosperous nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called for undertaking efforts to reach out to people across the country to spread awareness on eradicating malnutrition.

DEL6 DL-VIRUS-2NDLD METRO Delhi Metro resumes services with strict safety measures after 169-day COVID hiatus New Delhi: The Delhi Metro resumed services with curtailed operations on the Yellow Line on Monday after being closed for over five months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as both the DMRC and the commuters trod with caution amid the new normal in the rapid transport system. DEL30 MHA-KANGANA-LD SECURITY Kangana Ranaut given Y-plus security by Centre, to be guarded by 10 armed commandos New Delhi: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has been given Y-plus category security by Central security agencies and will be protected by about 10 armed commandos around the clock, Union Home ministry officials said on Monday.

DEL27 BJP-POSHAN MAAH Govt working towards nurturing children through POSHAN Maah campaign: Nadda New Delhi: The BJP on Monday launched a social media campaign to promote the Centre's holistic nutrition programme POSHAN Maah celebrated in September, with party chief JP Nadda urging people to prepare nutritious Indian food and share the recipes with the government. BOM3 MH-ASSEMBLY Maha monsoon session begins with COVID-19 prevention norms Mumbai: The two-day monsoon session of the Maharashtra Assembly began on Monday with Deputy Speaker Narhari Zhirwal asking members to observe physical distancing and wear face masks in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

DEL31 VIRUS-RECOVERY COVID-19 recoveries in India cross 32 lakh, fatality rate drops to 1.7 pc New Delhi: The COVID-19 recovery rate in India has risen to 77.31 per cent with 69,564 patients recuperating from the disease in 24 hours pushing the total number of recoveries to 32.5 lakh, the health ministry said on Monday. DEL21 SUSHANT-NCB-LD RHEA Sushant case: Rhea Chakraborty appears before NCB for questioning on 2nd day Mumbai: Actress Rhea Chakraborty on Monday appeared before the NCB for questioning for the second straight day in the drugs case linked to the death of her live-in partner and actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

DEL32 DL-VIRUS-METRO-COMMUTERS On day one of Delhi Metro resuming services, riders worried about risks but say no other option New Delhi: As Delhi Metro resumed operations on Monday after a very long hiatus due to COVID-19, a very small number of commuters chose to avail the facility while mentally juggling concerns over health and urgency to reach work. LEGAL LGD3 VIRUS-SC-PENSION Plea for care of elderly during pandemic: SC grants four weeks to states to file affidavits New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday granted another four weeks time to states, which have not yet filed affidavits on a plea seeking directions to provide masks and sanitisers to the elderly amid the COVID-19 pandemic, to file their responses.

LGD2 DL-HC-NETFLIX-CHOKSI HC seeks Centre, Netflix response to Mehul Choksi's plea on 'Bad Boy Billionaires' docuseries New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday sought responses from the Centre and online video streaming platform Netflix on PNB scam accused Mehul Choksi's appeal against the dismissal of his plea to pre-screen the 'Bad Boy Billionaires' docuseries. FOREIGN FGN9 VIRUS-UNICEF-2NDLD VACCINES UNICEF to lead global procurement, supply of COVID-19 vaccines United Nations: In what could possibly be the world's largest and fastest ever operation of its kind, UNICEF has announced that it will be leading the procurement and supply of coronavirus vaccines to ensure that all countries have safe, fast and equitable access to initial doses when they are available. By Yoshita Singh FGN13 UK-STABBING-ARREST Man arrested in murder inquiry after Birmingham stabbings London: A 27-year-old man was arrested on Monday on suspicion of murder and attempted murder in connection with a stabbing spree in Birmingham which claimed one life and injured seven others, UK police said. By Aditi Khanna