Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi's police remand extended for five more days

A court here on Monday has extended police custody of Kannada film actress Ragini Dwivedi, who was arrested under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, by five more days. The Central Crime Branch of Bengaluru had presented her before the First ACMM court through video conference as her police custody got over on Monday.

The court extended her police custody for five days. "Today Ragini was produced to the Court and on CCB request, the court has granted five days police custody of Ragini," Bengaluru Joint Commissioner Sandeep Patil said in a statement.

According to police sources, the actress,who was arrested on Friday, has not been cooperating with the investigation warranting the police to seek her custody for another five days. Sources said the actress had deleted all her messages from her mobile phone in order to wipe out the digital evidence.

However, the CCB officials managed to retrieve the data. In the drug case involving high profile people, six have been arrested including Dwivedi while hunt is on for seven others named in the twin FIRs.

Those at large include former minister late Jeevaraj Alva's son Aditya Alva. According to police, Aditya Alva's house in the posh Sadashivanagar here is locked, raising suspicion that he must be hiding in Mumbai.