Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi riots: ED custody of suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain extended by 3 days

Needless to state that the accused and his counsel shall follow the necessary distancing protocols in view of the outbreak of COVID-19," the court said. During the hearing, Senior advocate K K Manan and advocate Uditi Bali, appearing for Hussain, opposed the application saying the 15 days period for grant of ED custody has to begin from the date of arrest, August 20, and thus, further extension of remand was not permissible in law.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2020 18:26 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 18:26 IST
Delhi riots: ED custody of suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain extended by 3 days

A Delhi court Monday extended by three days the ED custody of suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain in a money laundering case related to the communal violence in northeast Delhi in February. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) was probing the allegation that Hussain and his linked persons laundered about Rs 1.10 crore funds, by using purported shell or dummy companies, to fuel the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the riots.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat allowed the ED's application for Hussain's custodial interrogation considering the period of interrogation already done. The ED had sought Hussain's custody for nine days, saying as he was still needed to be confronted with other voluminous record and substantial number of persons were yet to be confronted with him.

"Considering the period of interrogation already done and as per the record, the further police custody remand of the accused Tahir Hussain is given for another period of three days from today. The Jail Superintendent shall immediately hand over the custody of the accused to the concerned investigating officer of the ED. The accused shall be handed over to the Jail authorities by September 10," the court said in its order. It directed officials to medically examine Hussain every 24 hours.

It permitted Hussain's counsel to confer with him for a period not exceeding half an hour at the beginning of the ED custody. "The concerned officials shall ensure that they remain outside the audible range during the period. Needless to state that the accused and his counsel shall follow the necessary distancing protocols in view of the outbreak of COVID-19," the court said.

During the hearing, Senior advocate K K Manan and advocate Uditi Bali, appearing for Hussain, opposed the application saying the 15 days period for grant of ED custody has to begin from the date of arrest, August 20, and thus, further extension of remand was not permissible in law. Central Government Standing Counsel Amit Mahajan, appearing for ED, said the 15 days remand has to begin when his application was considered and allowed.

Mahajan argued that the probe agency had obtained Hussain's physical custody on August 31 after the Jail authorities handed him over to the probe agency after performing the COVID-19 test. ED's Special Public Prosecutors N K Matta said further custody of Hussain was required as he was still needed to be confronted with other voluminous record and substantial number of persons were yet to be confronted with him.

Complete and comprehensive investigation could not be completed within the custody remand granted by the court earlier, Matta said. ED had earlier told the court that Hussain was allegedly involved in money laundering and various other fraudulent acts of cheating, falsification and forgery of documents, and criminal conspiracy.

Matta had said the ED has seized several incriminating documents and digital devices after conducting searches at various premises. "Statements of several persons have been recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and WhatsApp chats, bogus invoices and other incriminating documents have been recovered," the public prosecutor had said.

ED further alleged that Hussain had entered into a criminal conspiracy by fraudulently transferring money from the accounts of many companies. The money so obtained are allegedly proceeds of crime which were then used for committing various other scheduled offences, the agency had claimed.

Manan had claimed that Hussain was a victim of circumstances and was not required for custodial interrogation as he faced the threat of torture. Hussain was arrested in connection with the riots in northeast Delhi in February. He has also been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in a conspiracy case related to the riots.

He was also arrested in connection with the alleged murder of IB official Ankit Sharma during the riots. Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control, leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Hopes fading for coronavirus deal as Congress returns

At least there wont be a government shutdown. But as lawmakers straggle back to Washington for an abbreviated preelection session, hopes are dimming for another coronavirus relief bill or much else.Talks between top Democrats and the Trump...

J&K police opens first drug de-addiction centre in J&K's Samba

Jammu and&#160;Kashmir police on Friday launched a drug de-addiction, welfare, awareness and rehabilitation institute DDWARI in the border district of Samba as part of its commitment to defeat the issue of drug menace among the youth. Inspe...

ICMR facility to conduct 1,000 COVID-19 tests daily in Puducherry: CM

Ramping up testing amid increasing cases of COVID-19, the Puducherry government has roped in the ICMR-sponsored Vector Control Research Centre VCRC here to screen 1,000 samples daily soon, in addition to the existing capacity. Chief Ministe...

Computer science, agriculture be made part of NEP-2020: Rajasthan Governor

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Monday suggested the inclusion of computer science and agriculture in the new National Education Policy NEP to make higher education more employment oriented. Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathemat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020