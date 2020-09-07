General public, journalists not allowed to visit Uttarakhand secretariat due to COVID cases

The general public and journalists are not being allowed to visit the Uttarakhand secretariat and some other government offices as several COVID-19 cases have been reported there. On Sunday, two ministers of the state government were found infected with COVID-19. While Urban Development Minister Madan Kaushik has been admitted to AIIMS after he was found positive with the virus, agriculture minister Subodh Uniyal has been forced to stay in quarantine after two persons at his residence were tested COVID-19 positive.

According to Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha Secretariat, Kaushik's Antigen test report came positive on Sunday. Before this, Uttarakhand Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj and Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat were forced to stay in quarantine, affecting the work of the state government.

Antigen test is being conducted on Secretariat staff from today after some employees were tested positive for COVID-19. The secretariat staff union has demanded the closure of departments. (ANI)