Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sushant case accused to appear for remand on video link: Court

The court also said investigating agencies should carry out antigen test for COVID-19 of the accused in their office premises itself. In a two-page order, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate S T Dande said, In the present-day situation of pandemic and past experience and to maintain law and order and administration of justice, any accused related to the Sushant Singh Rajput case, remand will be carried through video conferencing only.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-09-2020 18:51 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 18:51 IST
Sushant case accused to appear for remand on video link: Court

Keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic and to maintain law and order, the Chief Metropolitan Magistrates court here on Monday said any accused arrested in the actor Sushant Singh Rajput case shall be produced before it for remand only through video-conferencing. The court also said investigating agencies should carry out antigen test for COVID-19 of the accused in their office premises itself.

In a two-page order, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate S T Dande said, In the present-day situation of pandemic and past experience and to maintain law and order and administration of justice, any accused related to the Sushant Singh Rajput case, remand will be carried through video conferencing only. The order said the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which has so far arrested six persons in connection with its drugs probe linked to Rajputs death, and any other agency shall ensure that all norms and standard operating procedure pertaining to the safe custody of the accused persons as per the Criminal Procedure Code are strictly followed.

The NCB or any investigating agency will ensure that they carry out the necessary Rapid Antigen Test for COVID-19 of the accused in the office premises itself. "This needs to be done to curtail the time taken for transporting the accused to the hospital and back and also to maintain Law and order situation, the order said.

It said the NCB and any other investigating agency shall make necessary hardware arrangements like computer, camera, speakers and good internet connection at their end for smooth conduct of video-conferencing (VC) hearing. The court added that the prosecutor and the advocates for the accused persons can opt to either appear via VC link or physically but shall then be allowed only with two juniors.

The NCB has arrested Rajputs girlfriend Rhea Chakrabortys brother Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Rajputs house manager, and four others for alleged sale and purchase of banned drugs under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. All the accused are in NCB custody till September 9.

The NCB has also been questioning Rhea Chakraborty. Rajput (34) was found hanging on June 14 in his residence in suburban Bandra. The Mumbai police had lodged an accidental death report (ADR) case.

On July 25, Rajputs father K K Singh lodged an FIR with the Patna police against Rhea Chakraborty, her parents Indrajit and Sandhya, brother Showik, and two others Shruti Modi, the late actor's former manager, and Miranda. Singh accused them of cheating and abetting his sons suicide.

Singh had also claimed that the accused persons had siphoned off Rs 15 crore from his sons bank accounts. Based on this allegation, the Enforcement Directorate is probing money laundering charges. The Patna police case was later transferred to the CBI.

The NCB is probing drug angle in the case after it came to light that Rhea, her brother Showik and Miranda used to allegedly purchase and consume drugs..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Chirag to take call on LJP's tie-up with Nitish; JD(U) says NDA members must accept Bihar CM's leadership

The Lok Janshakti Party on Monday authorised its president Chirag Paswan to take a call on whether the party will fight against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-headed JDU in the upcoming assembly polls and decided to prepare a list of can...

2020 season preview capsules: NFC South

NFC South listed in predicted order of finishNew Orleans Saints Projected 2020 record 12-42019 record 13-3 2019 summary A loaded roster and a quality backup quarterback in Teddy Bridgewater helped the Saints go a perfect 5-0 with Drew Brees...

Hopes fading for coronavirus deal as Congress returns

At least there wont be a government shutdown. But as lawmakers straggle back to Washington for an abbreviated preelection session, hopes are dimming for another coronavirus relief bill or much else.Talks between top Democrats and the Trump...

J&K police opens first drug de-addiction centre in J&K's Samba

Jammu and&#160;Kashmir police on Friday launched a drug de-addiction, welfare, awareness and rehabilitation institute DDWARI in the border district of Samba as part of its commitment to defeat the issue of drug menace among the youth. Inspe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020