Noida: Man held with 50 kg cannabis

A suspected drug trafficker was arrested and 50 kilograms of cannabis worth Rs 5 lakh was allegedly seized from him in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Monday, police said. The accused, in his 20s, was held near the Sector-74 roundabout with the contraband, which was in his car, they said.

Mohit Rai is a native of Champaran district in Bihar and currently lives in Sector-53 here, a police spokesperson said. "He was held with 50 kilograms of cannabis in his car. The contraband is pegged worth Rs 5 lakh. The cannabis has been seized and his car impounded," the spokesperson said.

An FIR has been lodged against Rai at the Sector-49 police station under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, police said..