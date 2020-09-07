Left Menu
Kerala gold smuggling case: NIA gets custody of four financiers, buyers

A special NIA court on Monday sent four persons, who allegedly financed and bought the gold smuggled through diplomatic channels into Kerala, to the custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for interrogation.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 07-09-2020 19:20 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 19:20 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A special NIA court on Monday sent four persons, who allegedly financed and bought the gold smuggled through diplomatic channels into Kerala, to the custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for interrogation. While accused Jifsal CV, Muhammad Abdu Shameem, Abdul Hameed PM will be in the custody of the NIA till Friday, accused Aboobacker Pazedath will only be in the NIA custody till Wednesday.

The NIA, seeking the custody of the four accused persons, submitted before the court that it is suspected that they used the proceeds of the crime for funding terrorist activities and that detailed custodial interrogation was required to identify their roles in the offence. "The four accused persons have played a major role in the offence. Documents and digital devices were seized in raids held at their houses on August 26. The accused will be confronted with the incriminating contents in the seized items and the existence of further evidence needs to be probed," the NIA submitted before the court.

Earlier today, a special court in Kochi granted permission to the Customs department to interrogate six persons, accused in the high-profile Kerala gold smuggling case, in connection with a Bengaluru drug case. The matter, which pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels, had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crores, smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage, was busted by the Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5. (ANI)

