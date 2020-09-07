MP: Hemp plants worth Rs 77 lakh seized

MP: Hemp plants worth Rs 77 lakh seizedPTI | Barwani | Updated: 07-09-2020 23:51 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 23:45 IST
Police have seized hemp plants worth Rs 77 lakh in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani district, a senior officer said on Monday.
A total of 1,365 hemp plants, weighing around 600 kg, were seized from Kusmi village under the Nagalwadi police station area as part of a drive against drugs, said Superintendent of police Nimish Agrawal.
Police have booked three persons under the NarcoticDrugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said.
