U.S. to ban cotton from Xinjiang region of China over rights concerns - NYT

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is weighing a ban on some or all products made with cotton from the Xinjiang region of China over alleged human rights violations, the New York Times reported late on Monday.

The potential ban which could be announced as soon as Tuesday comes amid reports of use of forced labour on minority Muslims in Xinjiang, the report said https://www.nytimes.com/2020/09/07/business/economy/us-china-xinjiang-cotton-ban.html. U.S. lawmakers had proposed a legislation in March aimed at preventing goods made from forced labor in Xinjiang region from reaching the United States.