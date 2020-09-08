U.S. to ban cotton from Xinjiang region of China over rights concerns - NYT

U.S. to ban cotton from Xinjiang region of China over rights concerns - NYTReuters | Updated: 08-09-2020 06:56 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 06:56 IST
The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is weighing a ban on some or all products made with cotton from the Xinjiang region of China over alleged human rights violations, the New York Times reported late on Monday.
The potential ban which could be announced as soon as Tuesday comes amid reports of use of forced labour on minority Muslims in Xinjiang, the report said https://www.nytimes.com/2020/09/07/business/economy/us-china-xinjiang-cotton-ban.html. U.S. lawmakers had proposed a legislation in March aimed at preventing goods made from forced labor in Xinjiang region from reaching the United States.
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump
- Xinjiang
- China
- Muslims
- New York Times
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
China reports 16 new COVID-19 cases, 8th day without local infections
Start-up firms lead gains in China stocks on reform cheer; Hong Kong up
In China, a Trump wax statue maker laments virus impact
FACTBOX-China's coronavirus vaccine development efforts
China stocks end higher as new start-up listings surge on reforms cheer