Seturaman Mahalingam new Honorary Consul of Luxembourg in Chennai

The Embassy of Luxembourg has announced the appointment of Seturaman Mahalingam as the country's new Honorary Consul in Chennai with consular jurisdiction over Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Mahalingam replaces Suhasini Maniratnam whose mandate terminated after five years, the embassy said in a statement.

The Ambassador of Luxembourg in India, Jean Claude Kugener, welcomed the nomination of Mahalingam in Chennai and wished him all the very best of luck to further deepen the bilateral relations between Luxembourg and the states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala, it said. Mahalingam retired as the chief financial officer and executive director of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). He is currently on the board of a number of companies and is associated with social causes as well, it said.

The statement further added that Luxembourg is the 15th Foreign Direct Investor and has very strong and historic bilateral relations with India..