Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lavrov: Russia ready to help ease Turkey-Greece tension

Washington said it was lifting the arms embargo against Cyprus for one year — with the option of renewal — to let it procure non-lethal equipment. Turkey reacted angrily to the partial embargo lifting and announced that Russia would be conducting live-fire naval exercises this month in areas in the eastern Mediterranean where Turkish research vessels are prospecting for gas.

PTI | Nicosia | Updated: 08-09-2020 15:59 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 15:59 IST
Lavrov: Russia ready to help ease Turkey-Greece tension

Russia's foreign minister said Tuesday that Moscow is ready to help ease rising tensions over Turkey's search for energy reserves in the eastern Mediterranean. Sergey Lavrov said Moscow is monitoring the situation in the region and would help start a “genuine dialogue” with all parties that would generate “mutually acceptable solutions.” Lavrov was speaking after a meeting with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades during an official visit to the island nation.

Greece and Turkey have been locked in a tense standoff in recent weeks as Turkish survey vessels and drill ships continue to prospect for gas in waters where Greece and Cyprus claim exclusive economic rights. Greek and Turkish armed forces have been conducting military exercises in the area in a show of muscle-flexing to underscore each side's resolve.

European Union members Greece and Cyprus accuse Turkey of violating international law and of “gunboat diplomacy.” Turkey insists it's defending its rights and those of breakaway Turkish Cypriots on ethnically split Cyprus to their rightful share of the area's potential gas deposits. The EU is mulling imposing tougher sanctions on Turkey over its “illegal” actions if talks fail to end the standoff.

Lavrov's visit comes a month after Anastasiades asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to personally step in so that Turkey “is convinced to cease its unlawful actions.” But Russia's top diplomat also expressed Moscow's concern over what he said was US attempts to stir up “conflict instead of peaceful solutions” in the eastern Mediterranean. Lavrov was alluding to Washington's decision to partially lift an arms embargo on Cyprus that was designed to prevent an arms race hindering United Nations-facilitated talks to reunify the island.

The embargo was directed against the southern, Greek Cypriot part of the island, where Cyprus' internationally-recognized government is seated. Washington said it was lifting the arms embargo against Cyprus for one year — with the option of renewal — to let it procure non-lethal equipment.

Turkey reacted angrily to the partial embargo lifting and announced that Russia would be conducting live-fire naval exercises this month in areas in the eastern Mediterranean where Turkish research vessels are prospecting for gas. Cyprus is striving to bolster relations with the US, but not at the expense of its ties with Moscow or Beijing, on whose support it often counts in the United Nations.

The US ambassador to Cyprus, Judith Garber, said the lifting of the embargo had no connection to “valued partner and ally” Turkey, but aimed to strengthen regional security and to “counter malign actors in the region.” Garber said Washington waived a requirement that Cyprus cease to offer refueling and other port services to Russian warships, but that it would continue to “encourage” Cypriot government authorities to deny those services. “We believe that Russia is playing a very destabilizing role in the region, especially in Syria,” Garber said.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Shark kills surfer on Australia's Gold Coast tourist strip

A shark fatally mauled a surfer on Tuesday on Australias Gold Coast city tourist strip, officials said. The man, aged in his 50s, was was brought to shore by fellow surfers and lifeguards at popular Greenmount Beach with leg injuries, Queen...

Sikhs demand inclusion of Punjabi as official language in J-K

Members of the Sikh community staged a demonstration here on Tuesday, demanding inclusion of Punjabi in the list of official languages in Jammu and Kashmir. Led by Supreme Sikh Organisation SSO chairperson S Gurmeet Singh, the demonstrators...

Global economy to contract 4.4 pc, China to grow at 2.7 pc in 2020: Fitch

Fitch Ratings on Tuesday projected global GDP to contract 4.4 per cent in the current year but revised upwards Chinas growth estimate to 2.7 per cent for 2020. In its September update to the Global Economic Outlook GEO, Fitch Ratings cut it...

Xbox Series S, Microsoft's smallest ever Xbox console to be priced USD299

Microsoft on Tuesday confirmed the existence and pricing of the new Xbox Series S game console which is tipped to be launched in November alongside the Xbox Series X console.The official Twitter account of Xbox confirmed the Xbox Series S, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020