348 more policemen test COVID-19 positive in Maharashtra

One personnel of Maharashtra police succumbed to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours taking the toll of policemen of the state to 177, police said on Tuesday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-09-2020 16:01 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 16:01 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

One personnel of Maharashtra police succumbed to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours taking the toll of policemen of the state to 177, police said on Tuesday. Further, a total 348 of Maharashtra Police personnel have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

"Total number of positive cases in the police force rise to 17,439 including 3,225 active cases, 14,037 recoveries and 177 deaths till date," said Maharashtra Police in a statement. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected State reporting 16,429 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. The State's tally of coronavirus infected cases has reached 9,23,641.

The total number of cases in the State includes 6,59,322 recoveries and 27,027 deaths while active cases stood at 2,36,934. Meanwhile, with a spike of 75,809 new cases in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally surged to 42,80,423, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

As many as 1,133 deaths were reported during the 24 hours. The total case tally stands at 42,80,423 including 8,83,697 active cases, 33,23,951 cured/discharged/migrated & 72,775 deaths," the Health Ministry added. (ANI)

