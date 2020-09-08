Left Menu
Kerala Minister Thomas Isaac says proud of state's public health system, will make it better

Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac, who had tested positive for coronavirus, said on Tuesday that most of his parameters "were back" to pre-COVID "normal".

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 08-09-2020 18:53 IST
Kerala Minister Thomas Isaac says proud of state's public health system, will make it better
Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac, who had tested positive for coronavirus, said on Tuesday that most of his parameters "were back" to pre-COVID "normal". The minister said he was proud of the state's public health system and will work to make it better.

"Thank you well wishers. Could not respond to you. Never felt so weak. Slept through yesterday. Now, but for palpitation while speaking, every usual measure back to Pre Covid normal. Feeling so proud of Kerala public health system. Pledge to make it better. A legacy from COVID-19," he said. Isaac had tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday last. (ANI)

