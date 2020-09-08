Three arrested for attempting to break open ATM in Jammu

Three persons were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly attempting to break open an ATM of a bank here, officials said. A written complaint was lodged at Police Station Bahu Fort by manager Rattan Lal that some unidentified burglars attempted to break open the ICICI ATM near Baggar Mandi in Trikuta Nagar, they said.

A case was registered in this connection and special police teams were formed to probe the matter, the officials said. During investigation, police apprehended three accused persons -- Babloo Kumar, Noor-Ul-Islam and Hussain Ahmed, they said. The trio confessed to their crime during interrogation, the officials added. Further investigation in the case is on, they said.