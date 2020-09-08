Left Menu
Rhea Chakraborty 'totally exposed', was connected with drug peddlers: Bihar DGP

Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey on Tuesday said that Rhea Chakraborty is "totally exposed" as she has been arrested based on evidence about her connections with drug peddlers.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 08-09-2020 20:12 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 20:12 IST
Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey speaking to reporters in Patna on Tuesday.. Image Credit: ANI

Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey on Tuesday said that Rhea Chakraborty is "totally exposed" as she has been arrested based on evidence about her connections with drug peddlers. "Rhea is one of the accused in a case registered in Patna based on the complaint of Sushant's father. The country wants to know the reason behind his death. When NCB was investigating the case, some evidence must have come out based on which Rhea was arrested. I am not excited. There is no reason for me to be happy or unhappy. I want the mystery to come out. That mystery has to be unfolded. And these things are the first step," Pandey told reporters here.

"It is clear that Rhea had connections with drug peddlers. Rhea Chakraborty is totally exposed in the sense that she had a connection with drug peddlers. This has been established, that is why she has been arrested," he said. Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug case linked with Rajput's death on Tuesday. Her brother Showik and associate Samuel Miranda have also been arrested in the case.

The Bihar DGP also alleged that Mumbai Police was not fair in investigating Rajput's death. Earlier, Bihar Police and Mumbai Police engaged in a tug of war for an investigation into Rajput's death. An FIR was registered in Patna based on the complaint of Rajput's father KK Singh against Chakraborty and others in several sections including abetment to suicide.

Later, the matter reached the Supreme Court which asked the CBI to investigate the case related to the actor's death, while holding that the FIR registered in Patna was legitimate. (ANI)

