Amanatullah Khan elected unopposed as Delhi Waqf Board member

He was presented a certificate of election by returning officer and north Delhi District Magistrate Shinde Dipak Arjun, officials of the Waqf Board said. With his election as a member of the Board, Khan is likely to return as chairman of the panel for the third time in a row.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2020 20:16 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 20:16 IST
AAP legislator from the Okhla constituency Amanatullah Khan was on Tuesday elected unopposed as a member of the Delhi Waqf Board. Khan was the only candidate in the election of member (MLA) post. He was presented a certificate of election by returning officer and north Delhi District Magistrate Shinde Dipak Arjun, officials of the Waqf Board said.

With his election as a member of the Board, Khan is likely to return as chairman of the panel for the third time in a row. The Delhi Waqf Board chairman is elected by its members from one among them. The Board comprises seven members.

Khan previously served as chairman of the Board for around six months in 2016 before resigning in May, and again from September 2018 to March 2020. The Waqf Board is the custodian of over 2,000 properties such as mosques, graveyards, schools, residential buildings, shops and land parcels across the national capital.

The Board includes four elected members — an MLA, a current or former Member of Parliament, mutawalli (manager or custodian) and a Bar Council member. The remaining three are nominated members, including a Delhi government officer (which is also vacant), a social worker and a Muslim scholar, officials said..

