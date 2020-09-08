Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi reports 3,609 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths

Delhi on Tuesday reported 3,609 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of people infected with the novel coronavirus in the national capital to 1,97,135 according to the health department.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2020 21:42 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 21:42 IST
Delhi reports 3,609 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi on Tuesday reported 3,609 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of people infected with the novel coronavirus in the national capital to 1,97,135 according to the health department. A total of 19 deaths were reported in the Union Territory today, taking the toll to 4,618.

Meanwhile, the count of recovered, discharged or migrated cases reached 1,70,140. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi includes 22,377 active cases. There were 20,543 active cases on Monday.

As many as 9,944 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 35,853 Rapid Antigen Tests were conducted today and 18,49,263 tests have been done so far, said the Delhi government's bulletin. There are 1,166 containment zone in the national capital. (ANI)

The total COVID-19 case tally of the country stands at 42,80,423 including 8,83,697 active cases, 33,23,951 cured/discharged/migrated and 72,775 deaths. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

EU carbon market not the right policy for cars, bloc's climate chief says

Road transport should not be top of the list when the European Union expands its carbon market into new sectors, the blocs climate policy chief said on Tuesday.The European Commission will propose reforms to its carbon market next year and ...

School fee hike issue is in court, guardians should desist from protesting: HC

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday expressed hope that parents of students will desist from carrying out protest in front of schools over fees since the matter is being considered by the court. The high court directed that any report of fur...

Crowd remains thin on Noida Metro

Crowd on Noida-Greater Noida Metro remained thin on Tuesday, with a meagre 725 people using the rail service during the day, officials said. The Aqua Line resumed services on Monday after a gap of over five months due to the COVID-19 outbre...

Turkey scales back school reopening amid rise in COVID-19 cases

Turkey announced on Tuesday it was scaling back plans to reopen schools later this month, with only the youngest pupils beginning classes at first, for up to two days a week. Fatalities from the coronavirus have jumped to their highest sinc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020