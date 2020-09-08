UK says Iran bringing new charges against Zaghari-Ratcliffe is indefensible

Britain's foreign office said on Tuesday that Iran bringing new charges against British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was unacceptable, and that she must not be returned to prison.

"Iran bringing new charges against Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is indefensible and unacceptable. We have been consistently clear that she must not be returned to prison,” a foreign office spokesperson said in an emailed statement.