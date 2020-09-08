Left Menu
Development News Edition

Charges: 2 killed detective, informant in robbery attempt

Court records don't indicate whether McDaniel has an attorney to speak for him. McDaniel and the 17-year-old are accused of killing Cleveland police detective James Skernivitz, 53, and Scott Dingess, 50, as they sat in Skernivitz's unmarked police car Thursday night.

PTI | Cleveland | Updated: 09-09-2020 00:00 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 23:51 IST
Charges: 2 killed detective, informant in robbery attempt
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Two teenagers were charged Tuesday with fatally shooting a Cleveland police detective and another man during what authorities said was a robbery attempt. David McDaniel Jr., 18, of Cleveland, was charged with two counts of aggravated murder in Cleveland Municipal Court, records show.

A 17-year-old male, who was not identified because of his age, faces aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, and felonious assault charges in Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court. Court records don't indicate whether McDaniel has an attorney to speak for him.

McDaniel and the 17-year-old are accused of killing Cleveland police detective James Skernivitz, 53, and Scott Dingess, 50, as they sat in Skernivitz's unmarked police car Thursday night. A police statement of facts filed with the charges against McDaniel says he and two juveniles approached Skernivitz's car, which was parked behind a store, and shot Skernivitz and Dingess during an attempted robbery. McDaniel was arrested Sunday.

It's unclear whether the second juvenile has been charged. A Cleveland police official knowledgeable about some details of the shooting, but who was not authorized to speak publicly, told The Associated Press that Skernivitz, a 25-year member of the force, was working undercover that night during a drug operation and that Dingess was a police informant.

Skernivitz along with other law enforcement officers were sworn in last Wednesday as members of the FBI's Violent Crime Task Force in support of Operation Legend, a Justice Department effort to crack down on violent crime in Cleveland and other cities. He was also assigned to the Cleveland police gang unit. Authorities have not said whether Skernivitz was working with the federal task force or the gang unit when he was killed.

Skernivitz's funeral is scheduled for Friday.

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Shares of online betting company DraftKings surges 245% YTD

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

US sells ambassador home in Israel, securing Jerusalem move

The US Embassy said Tuesday the State Department has sold the ambassadors official residence near Tel Aviv a decision that cements the embassys controversial move to Jerusalem. In an announcement, the embassy did not identify the buyer or ...

Apple seeks damages from 'Fortnite' creator in App Store dispute

Apple Inc on Tuesday filed counter claims against Fortnite creator Epic Games asking for lost App Store fees and other damages, and seeking an order to stop the game maker from operating its own in-app payment system.Apple and Epic have bee...

Finance Ministers meet to refine ‘single ambitious menu’ for COVID-19 recovery and beyond

Amina Mohammed addressed ministers from the UNs 193 Member States during a virtual meeting on Tuesday to solidify a menu of policy options for post-pandemic recovery and beyond, which will be presented to world leaders later this month. A...

Netanyahu slams Israeli police amid report about cover-up

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lashed out at the countrys law enforcement system on Tuesday, continuing a crusade to discredit those who have pressed corruption cases against him ahead of the resumption of his trial early next year. Neta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020