C Partha Sarathi appointed State Election Commissioner of Telangana

C Partha Sarathi, a retired IAS officer, has been appointed as the State Election Commissioner for a tenure of three years by Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

09-09-2020
C Partha Sarathi appointed State Election Commissioner of Telangana
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

"In exercise of the powers conferred on me under Article 243 K of the Constitution of India read with sub-section (2) of Section 196 of the Telangana Panchayat Raj Act, 2018 (Telangana Act No 5 of 2018 ), I, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Telangana hereby appoint C Partha Sarathi, IAS (Retired) as the State Election Commissioner for a tenure of three years from the date of assumption of office," the notification issued by the Governor read.

A 1993 batch officer, Sarathi had last served as the Director-General of Environment Protection Training and Research Institute (EPTRI), from which he retired on April 30, 2020. (ANI)

