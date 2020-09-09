C Partha Sarathi appointed State Election Commissioner of Telangana
C Partha Sarathi, a retired IAS officer, has been appointed as the State Election Commissioner for a tenure of three years by Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 09-09-2020 12:52 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 12:52 IST
C Partha Sarathi, a retired IAS officer, has been appointed as the State Election Commissioner for a tenure of three years by Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.
"In exercise of the powers conferred on me under Article 243 K of the Constitution of India read with sub-section (2) of Section 196 of the Telangana Panchayat Raj Act, 2018 (Telangana Act No 5 of 2018 ), I, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Telangana hereby appoint C Partha Sarathi, IAS (Retired) as the State Election Commissioner for a tenure of three years from the date of assumption of office," the notification issued by the Governor read.
A 1993 batch officer, Sarathi had last served as the Director-General of Environment Protection Training and Research Institute (EPTRI), from which he retired on April 30, 2020. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Telangana
- Tamilisai Soundararajan
- IAS
- Constitution of India
ALSO READ
Telangana govt creating obstacles in conducting Ganesh festival: VHP
Telangana reports 2,579 new COVID-19 cases, nine deaths
COVID-19 cases in Telangana may taper by September-end: Health dept official
'Over 2,000 health personnel infected, 16 dead in past 6 months due to COVID in Telangana'
Woman thrashes watchman after argument in Telangana's Rangareddy