Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chinese police deny use of force, detention of US reporter

Authorities, who have detained more than 20 people, are trying to clamp down on information about the protests, according to a protester and a U.S.-based activist group that advocates for the rights of ethnic Mongolians. The incident came at a time of growing pressure on foreign journalists in China.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 09-09-2020 16:39 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 16:06 IST
Chinese police deny use of force, detention of US reporter
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Local authorities in China's Inner Mongolia region have denied they used force or detained an American reporter when she was questioned at a police station last week. The Los Angeles Times said Thursday that one of its reporters was grabbed by the throat and pushed into a cell and held for more than four hours before being forced to leave the area in northern China.

"There's no instance of the police using both hands to pinch the neck or being detained in a police cell, nor was there any instance of being detained or expelled," the press office for Hohhot, the provincial capital, said in a written response to questions from The Associated Press. The statement, dated Tuesday, said the reporter was interviewing a pedestrian and accused her of filming or photographing the person without the interviewee's permission. It said the reporter chose to go back to Beijing voluntarily.

The newspaper's Beijing bureau chief, Alice Su, who is the journalist in question, declined to comment. She was covering protests and class boycotts that had broken out in Inner Mongolia over a move to increase the use of Chinese in schools where Mongolian has been the main language of instruction. Authorities, who have detained more than 20 people, are trying to clamp down on information about the protests, according to a protester and a U.S.-based activist group that advocates for the rights of ethnic Mongolians.

The incident came at a time of growing pressure on foreign journalists in China. On Tuesday, the last two journalists working for Australian media in China returned home after police demanded interviews with them and temporarily blocked their departures. They were told they were "persons of interest" into an investigation into an Australian who works for state media in China, according to The Australian Financial Review.

The other Australian, Cheng Lei, has been detained on suspicion of endangering China's national security, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Tuesday without elaborating. The US and China are currently engaged in a back-and-forth over the treatment of journalists in their respective countries, including restrictions on visas.

Inner Mongolia is a region of 25 million people that borders the country of Mongolia to the north. About 17 percent of the population is ethnic Mongolian, while the Han make up 79 percent.

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

Shares of online betting company DraftKings surges 245% YTD

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

10 more die of coronavirus in Pondy, toll mounts to 347

Five women and as many men succumbed to COVID-19 in Puducherry on Wednesday while 341 more people contracted the virus, pushing the tally of infections to 18,084. A release from Health and Family Welfare department said 341 new cases were ...

Iskcon's Chandradaya temple reopens

The gates of Iskcons Chandradaya temple at Mayapur, global headquarters of The International Society for Krishna Consciousness, opened from Wednesday, 30 days after closure, with all COVID-19 restrictions in place. Iskcon Mayapur spokesman ...

New Dutch coronavirus cases spike to 1,140, most since April

The number of new coronavirus cases registered in the Netherlands surged to 1,140 in the past 24 hours, the health minister said on Wednesday, the highest daily total since April.Hugo de Jonge announced the figures recorded by the National ...

Delhi Police to deploy teams for action against people violating COVID-19 protocols

In a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the national capital, Delhi Police has decided to constitute dedicated team in every police station to take action against persons violating COVID-19 guidelines.In view of the spread of coronavi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020