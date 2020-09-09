UK's post-Brexit Internal Market Bill acknowledges 'inconsistency' with international law
"Certain provisions to have effect notwithstanding inconsistency or incompatibility with international or other domestic law," the bill says. The bill, if approved, would give ministers the power to disapply parts of the Northern Ireland protocol of the Withdrawal Agreement by modifying export declarations and other exit procedures.Reuters | London | Updated: 09-09-2020 17:09 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 17:09 IST
Britain's Internal Market Bill, which has sparked a new row with the European Union, explicitly says that certain provisions will have effect even though there is inconsistency with international law, according to a copy seen by Reuters. "Certain provisions to have effect notwithstanding inconsistency or incompatibility with international or other domestic law," the bill says.
The bill, if approved, would give ministers the power to disapply parts of the Northern Ireland protocol of the Withdrawal Agreement by modifying export declarations and other exit procedures. The bill will be subject to debate and approval by both chambers of parliament before it becomes law.
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
- European Union
- Withdrawal Agreement
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
David Copperfield's casting made the story more representative of a Britain I grew up in: Dev Patel
Britain's top gym coach steps aside amid investigation
Britain's Lib Dems elect former minister Davey as new leader
Sport-Integrity Forum to be set up in Britain to safeguard athletes
Duchess Kate judges photography project capturing lockdown Britain