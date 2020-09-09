UP: 2 held with 4 kilograms smack worth Rs 4 crore
The police have arrested two men from Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly for allegedly possessing around 4 kilograms of smack worth Rs 4 crore, officials said on Wednesday. Senior Superintendent of Police Shailesh Kumar Pandey said, "On suspicion, the police stopped the two men in Izzatnagar area and searched them. Around 4 kg smack was recovered from them." Pandey said the smack is valued at approximately Rs 4 crore in the international market. "The two men -- Ghulam Nabi and Aasim -- were planning to take the smack to Delhi," the SSP said, adding that they are being interrogated.
