DIARY-Political and General News Events from Sept. 9

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

** BERLIN - Greece's finance minister, Christos Staikouras, to visit Berlin on Wednesday to participate in the meetings of the Eurogroup and Ecofin and to meet with several European officials. ** VIENNA - Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz holds a news conference with his Czech counterpart Andrej Babis and Slovakia's prime minister, Igor Matovic – 1245 GMT. ** MALI/GUINEA BISSAU/SENEGAL, West Africa - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu visits Mali, Guinea Bissau and Senegal (to Sept. 11) ** TALLINN - Foreign ministers of the Nordic and Baltic countries meet in Tallinn, Estonia, to discuss a range of issues including Belarus, coronavirus and transatlantic cooperation – 0845 GMT. LONDON - Brexit talks in London (to Sept. 11)

VENICE, Italy - 2020 Venice International Film Festival (to Sept. 12). MOSCOW - With Chinese state councillor and foreign minister Wang Yi confirming his arrival in Moscow on wednesday evening, a bilateral meeting with Indian external affairs minister S Jaishankar to discuss ways and means to resolve the military standoff in Ladakh on thursday is confirmed. SEOUL - South Korea's Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha participates in the ASEAN-ROK Ministerial Meeting and other events via videoconference. HANOI - Foreign ministers from Association of Southeast Nations (ASEAN) countries begin three days of meetings with their counterparts as well as other officials from the U.S., China, Russia and the EU (to Sept. 11) VIENNA - The new chair of the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers, Ireland's Paschal Donohoe, takes part in a moderated discussion on the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic and the future of the Eurogroup with Austrian Finance Minister Gernot Bluemel. - 1030 GMT - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 10 ** VILNIUS - Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Dmytro Razumkov will pay an official visit to the Republic of Lithuania and will meet with Seimas Speaker Viktoras Prancetis, president of Lithuania, Gitanas Nauseda, and its prime Minister, Saulius Skvernelis

** NEW DELHI - French Defence Minister Florence Parly will embark on an official visit to India. ** MOSCOW - Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will travel to Russia to attend a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Council of Foreign Ministers and pay also visit, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia (to Sept. 16). ** MOSCOW - Foreign ministers of India and China hold talks in Moscow with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting – 1130 GMT. ** DUBAI - The G20 employment and labor ministers will gather virtually on Thursday to discuss current labor policies and social protection systems. ** BRUSSELS - European Parliament President David Sassoli holds private meeting with Kosovo's prime minister, Avdullah Hoti – 1300 GMT. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

** LUBLIN, Poland - Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki meets with his counterparts from the Visegrad Group of central European states in Lublin, southern Poland. The group comprises Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary. ** BERLIN - Germany's foreign minister, Heiko Maas, receives Bahrain's foreign minister, Abdul Al Zayani, in Berlin – 0900 GMT. BERLIN - Germany President Frank-Walter Steinmeier welcomes his Croatian counterpart Zoran Milanovic with military honors at Bellevue Palace in Berlin. - 0800 GMT IRAN, Islamic Republic of - Iranian Islamic Consultative Assembly election UNITED STATES – 19th anniversary of 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Centre and the Pentagon. BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting. BERLIN – EU Informal meeting of economic and financial affairs ministers (to Sept. 12). - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 12 ATHENS - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis gives his annual speech on the state of the country's economy.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

MOSCOW - Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko visits Moscow, meets Russian President Vladimir Putin VIENNA – United Nations IAEA, Board of Governors meeting (to Sept. 18). - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

** ATHENS - European Council President Charles Michel will visit Athens. GLOBAL - International day of Democracy.

GUATEMALA – 199th anniversary of Independence. EL SALVADOR - 199th anniversary of Independence.

COSTA RICA - 199th anniversary of Independence. HONDURAS - 199th anniversary of Independence.

NICARAGUA - 199th anniversary of Independence. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

** PARIS - OECD Chief Economist Laurence Boone presents the global economic outlook, updating its forecasts for major economies and member countries, in the frame of the coronavirus crisis. PARIS - OECD updates economic outlook for G20 economies. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 19 New Zealand – Referendum election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 21 ** BERLIN - German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier hosts a meeting of fellow EU ministers responsible for trade, with particular focus on the future of the steel industry. A joint news conference with European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis is scheduled – 1415 GMT. BRUSSELS - EU Foreign affairs ministers meet to discuss developments related to China, Turkey, Russia.

VIENNA - IAEA 64th General Conference (to Sept 25). BRUSSELS - EU ministers responsible for trade hold informal meeting in Berlin to discuss current trade topics from transatlantic relations to the World Trade Organization - 0645 GMT. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

BRASILIA - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will open the United Nation's General Assembly high-level debate that will be a virtual meeting this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic with prerecorded video speeches by heads of state. NEW YORK CITY - World leaders take part in 75th annual U.N. General Assembly high-level debate (to Sept. 28).

BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 24 FALKLAND ISLANDS (Islas Malvinas) - Referendum election. BRUSSELS - Special European Council meeting (to September 25). BISSAU - Guinea-Bissau marks 47th anniversary of Independence from Portugal. BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 28 GLOBAL - World Rabies Day.

SEOUL - South Korea marks the 66th anniversary of recovering Seoul from North Korea during the Korean War. BRUSSELS - Brexit talks in Brussels (to Oct. 2). - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 29 BRUSSELS - EU Competitiveness Council (Research& Innovation) meeting.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 30 TORONTO - Canada hosts the world circular economy forum in Toronto.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 4 KYRGYZSTAN – Kyrgyz Supreme Council Election. NEW CALEDONIA – Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 5 BERLIN - Informal meeting of EU Energy Ministers meeting (to Oct. 6). BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 6 LUXEMBOURG – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 7 HANOI - Vietnam hosts ASEAN senior officials' meeting in Hanoi. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8 Luxembourg – EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting (to Oct 09) - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 11 TAJIKISTAN – President election - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, OCTOBER 12 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13 LUXEMBOURG – EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 15

BRUSSELS - European Council arrives for a two-day summit (to Oct 16) - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 17 NEW ZEALAND – Referendum election. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 18 GUINEA – Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 22

SEYCHELLES – President election - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 25 CHILE – Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, OCTOBER 26 KUALA LUMPUR - Finance ministers of APEC countries meet to address regional macroeconomic and financial issues as well as domestic and regional financial policy priorities during the APEC-Finance Ministers' Meeting in Malaysia (to Oct. 28) - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCTOBER 31 GEORGIA – Georgian Parliament Election. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 03 United States of America - U.S. House of Representatives Election. Palau - Palauan Senate Election.

Puerto Rico - Puerto Rican House of Representatives Election. United States of America - U.S. Senate Election.

Puerto Rico - Puerto Rican Senate Election. Puerto Rico - Puerto Rican Governor Election.

United States of America - President Election. Palau - Palauan House of Delegates Election.

Palau - Palauan Senate Election. Guam - Legislature of Guam Election. BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 04 BRUSSELS – EU meeting of Economic and Financial affairs ministers SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 08

KUALA LUMPUR - Foreign and trade ministers belonging to the APEC economies meet to discuss policies relating to trade and international affairs during the APEC-Ministerial Meeting in Malaysia (to Nov.09) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

