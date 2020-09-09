CBI books Delhi Additional DCP for 'submitting' forged documents for DANIPS selection

CBI books Delhi Additional DCP for 'submitting' forged documents for DANIPS selectionPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2020 19:26 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 19:26 IST
The CBI has booked Delhi Police Additional DCP Sanjay Kumar Sehrawat for allegedly submitting forged credentials and documents for selection in the Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Police Service (DANIPS), officials said Wednesday
The agency's teams carried out searches at Sehrawat's room in DCP East office and residential premises in Pitampura on Wednesday after registering the case, they said
Acting on a complaint against Sehrawat, a 2011-batch DANIPS official, the CBI alleged that he used credentials of another person having similar name to get selected in the service, they said. He is posted as Additional DCP 2 in East Delhi. PTI ABS ZMN
