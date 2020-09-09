Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israel hopes India and China will sort out their differences in 'peaceful way'

Cohen said that Israel enjoyed good relations with both the countries and it is willing to have trade agreements with them. Israel is in discussions with South Korea, Vietnam, China, the Philippines and other Asian countries over signing of a Free Trade Agreement.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 09-09-2020 20:31 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 20:15 IST
Israel hopes India and China will sort out their differences in 'peaceful way'
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr

Israel on Wednesday expressed hope that India and China will sort out their differences in a "peaceful way", amidst mounting tension between the two Asian giants over the border issue. "We hope that all things will be sorted out in a peaceful way, and the tension will be lowered. This is our desire," Deputy Director General for the Asia-Pacific at Israel's Foreign Ministry Gilad Cohen said in response to a question on the border tension between India and China at an online briefing.

Tensions between India and China escalated manifold along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh after the Galwan Valley clashes in June. The latest incident occurred on Monday. India on Tuesday said Chinese troops attempted to close in on its position in eastern Ladakh on Monday and fired shots in the air, in a rapid escalation of tensions where firearms were used along the Line of Actual Control after 45 years. Cohen said that Israel enjoyed good relations with both the countries and it is willing to have trade agreements with them. "We try to have good relations with all of the countries in Asia and this is very very important to us.. As you see we have good relations with India. We have good relations with China," he said.

"With India we spoke about this trade agreement about designated products. With China we are talking about a Free Trade Agreement...India and China also have a lot of commerce," Cohen said. "We hope to have a kind of agreement for designated products with India," he said, describing the Free Trade Agreement as a "great engine for boosting the economies." According to sources, Israel is working on a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) with India with a designated list of 270-280 products. The service sector has been left out of the agreement with India. Israel's FTA with all the countries, including with its closest ally USA, also does not include the services sector. In such a scenario, a PTA on designated goods can help facilitate bilateral trade between the two countries, informed sources said. Israel is in discussions with South Korea, Vietnam, China, the Philippines and other Asian countries over signing of a Free Trade Agreement. "We are going to sign a FTA with Korea. We have also in the pipeline a (trade) agreement in an advanced stage with China and Vietnam," Cohen said.

The strategic relationship between India and Israel is on a qualitatively different trajectory since the historic visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Israel three years ago in July 2017 - becoming the first Indian prime minister to tour the Jewish state. Netanyahu visited India in January 2018. "We have very good relations with India. We can collaborate in many fields like agriculture, energy, water treatment," Cohen said in response to a question. He also suggested a trilateral collaboration between Israel, India and the US.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Chennithala expresses regret over insensitive remark in rape case

After his remark in a rape case in the State kicked up a row, Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Asssembly Ramesh Chennithala on Wednesday expressed regret and retracted the statement. In a Facebook post, Chennithala said even though my...

Jaishankar meets Russian counterpart; discusses ways to enhance bilateral ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said he held excellent talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov during which they discussed bilateral strategic ties and exchanged views on the international situation. Jaishankar ...

Youth want employment, govt giving them 'hollow speeches': Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said the youth of the country want employment and alleged that the government was giving hollow speeches and ignoring them. Asserting that the countrys young population wants employment, sh...

Greenhouse gases hit new record despite lockdowns, UN says

Concentrations of greenhouse gases in the Earths atmosphere hit a record high this year, a United Nations report showed on Wednesday, as an economic slowdown amid the coronavirus pandemic had little lasting effect. The sharp, but short, dip...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020