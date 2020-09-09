Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi HC stays order giving compensation to man who met with accident due to chained barricades

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday stayed an earlier single-judge bench order in which it had awarded a Rs 75 lakh compensation to a person who met with an accident due to chained Delhi Police barricades.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2020 20:45 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 20:45 IST
Delhi HC stays order giving compensation to man who met with accident due to chained barricades
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday stayed an earlier single-judge bench order in which it had awarded a Rs 75 lakh compensation to a person who met with an accident due to chained Delhi Police barricades. A division bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan stayed its earlier order dated May 18 while admitting an appeal moved by the Delhi Police challenging the single-judge bench order the order which had awarded Rs 75 lakh compensation to the person.

The earlier order was passed by a single-judge bench of Justice Navin Chawla. Advocate Gautam Narayan, additional standing counsel appearing for the Delhi Police, submitted that the impugned judgment has accepted the case set up by the petitioner despite the fact that it is not supported by any evidence with regard to the factors that caused the accident, and vicarious liability has been mulcted on the appellant.

The fact that the accident could not have occurred without contributory negligence on part of the motorist has been totally lost sight of, Narayan submitted. He said that in order to restrict the movement of vehicles at night and curb law and order problems, and to address security concerns, especially keeping in mind that Delhi being the national capital is the seat of the Central government, sensitive establishments, home to embassies and high commissions, the Delhi Police actively takes several policing measures, including the placing of barricades from 12 am to 5 am in various parts of Delhi, including residential areas, to restrict and check movement.

A man named Dheeraj Kumar and his father had earlier approached the High Court seeking compensation towards the refund of medical expenses, loss of income/dependency, loss of prospects, continuing future needs, pain and suffering due to the accident. Their plea said that at the time of the accident, Dheeraj Kumar was about 21 years old.

"One morning in December 2015, the father of the petitioner was informed that the petitioner had suffered a road accident. The petitioner, who was on a bike, had toppled because the police barricades were chained together so as to cordon off a road completely," the plea had said. "After undergoing multiple surgeries and treatment, the petitioner was discharged from the hospital, in a state of unconsciousness. As per the discharge summary record, he was in a state of altered sensorium, eye opening to pain, not opening to commands. Since then, the condition of the petitioner has not changed," it had added.

The single-judge bench had concluded that the youth was entitled to damages for the negligence and failure of Delhi police to discharge its duty. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

England tightens socialising rules as COVID infections rise

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced new restrictions on social gatherings in England on Wednesday, saying there was a clear need to act after a spike in COVID-19 infections. Speaking at a televised news conference, flanked by his top med...

EU environment lawmakers edge towards a 60% emissions cut by 2030, ahead of vote

Lawmakers in the European Parliaments environment committee have agreed by a razor-thin majority vote to support a 60 European Union emissions reduction target for 2030, ahead of a key vote on Thursday. Lawmakers are scuffling over their po...

Injured Hayward cleared, working with Celtics' trainers

Gordon Hayward cleared quarantine and has the green light to begin his return to the Boston Celtics. The forward can work with team trainers. He began by shedding a protective boot and walking in grass without shoes to strengthen his ankle....

Hyderabad Metro services resume in all 3 Corridors

Hyderabad,Sep 9 PTI Metro Rail services were operationalised in all three corridors of the elevated Hyderabad Metro Rail project in the city on Wednesday on the third day of resumption of services, after over five months of the coronavirus-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020