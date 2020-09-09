Chinese embassy in UK says ambassador's Twitter account was hacked

Chinese embassy in UK says ambassador's Twitter account was hackedReuters | Beijing | Updated: 09-09-2020 21:03 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 20:49 IST
The Chinese embassy in Britain said on Wednesday that ambassador Liu Xiaoming's Twitter account had been hacked into.
"Recently, some anti-China elements viciously attacked Ambassador Liu Xiaoming's Twitter account and employed despicable methods to deceive the public," the embassy's spokesperson said in a statement. (https://bit.ly/3heIJyD)
- READ MORE ON:
- Liu Xiaoming
- Britain
- Chinese
- COVID-19