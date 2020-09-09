Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zardari, Gilani indicted, Nawaz declared proclaimed offender in Toshakhana case

Hearing the case, Judge Asghar Ali also sought details of the movable and immovable properties of Sharif,70, who is in London for treatment, and asked all of the leaders accused in the case to be presented in court within seven days. The Toshakhana graft case is about alleged relaxation of rules by Gilani,68, for the benefit of Zardari, 65, and Sharif to buy vehicles gifted by foreign countries.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 09-09-2020 21:06 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 20:53 IST
Zardari, Gilani indicted, Nawaz declared proclaimed offender in Toshakhana case
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A Pakistan anti-corruption court on Wednesday indicted former president Asif Ali Zardari and ex-prime minister Yusuf Raza Gillani, while declared former premier Nawaz Sharif an absconder in the Toshakhana graft case that allegedly caused a heavy loss to the national exchequer. Hearing the case, Judge Asghar Ali also sought details of the movable and immovable properties of Sharif,70, who is in London for treatment, and asked all of the leaders accused in the case to be presented in court within seven days.

The Toshakhana graft case is about alleged relaxation of rules by Gilani,68, for the benefit of Zardari, 65, and Sharif to buy vehicles gifted by foreign countries. Sharif is accused of obtaining luxury cars from the treasury house by paying just 15 per cent of the price of these vehicles.

Similarly, Zardari and Gilani, are also accused of receiving luxury vehicles and gifts from the treasure house. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in March had filed the case on the alleged violation of the rules of the Toshakhana which it argued had caused a heavy loss to the national exchequer.

According to the NAB, Gilani had facilitated Zardari and Nawaz to obtain the vehicles. The court has directed the Foreign Office to execute the arrest warrants against Sharif through the Pakistan High Commission in London.

During the hearing on Wednesday, Anwar Majeed and Abdul Ghani Majeed, the two businessmen who are also accused in the case, were indicted. All four men including Zardari and Gillani pleaded not guilty. Since Sharif failed to present himself before the court as he is in London for his treatment, he was declared a proclaimed offender and his case was separated from the other accused.

He was also asked to appear within seven days. The court also asked to provide details of Sharif's movable and immovable properties and warned that his properties will be frozen if he failed to appear.

After indictment, the court adjourned the case until September 24 and ordered the NAB to present its witnesses.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

UK PM defends controversial bill to override parts of Brexit divorce pact

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday defended a controversial new bill tabled in Parliament which is set to override parts of the Withdrawal Agreement, or so-called divorce pact, struck with the European Union EU ahead of Brexit. Th...

Odisha: Four Maoists killed, one jawan injured in exchange of fire

Four Maoists were killed and a Special Operation Group SOG jawan was injured, following an encounter at Kalahandi-Kandhamal border, the Odisha Police said on Wednesday. As per it, the exchange of fire took place at 11 am after a team of Spe...

England tightens socialising rules as COVID infections rise

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced new restrictions on social gatherings in England on Wednesday, saying there was a clear need to act after a spike in COVID-19 infections. Speaking at a televised news conference, flanked by his top med...

EU environment lawmakers edge towards a 60% emissions cut by 2030, ahead of vote

Lawmakers in the European Parliaments environment committee have agreed by a razor-thin majority vote to support a 60 European Union emissions reduction target for 2030, ahead of a key vote on Thursday. Lawmakers are scuffling over their po...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020