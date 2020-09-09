Delhi: 2 held for killing man

Two people were arrested for allegedly killing and robbing a 48-year-old man in north Delhi's Bhalswa Dairy area, police said on Wednesday. The accused have been identified as Rinku (33), a resident of Mustafabad, and Mohammad Shakil (30), a resident of Wazirabad village, they said. Police said that a missing report of one Kale Shah Khan was lodged at Alipur Police Station. During investigation, police analysed the call details of the missing person. With the help of technical surveillance, a truck driver -- Param Singh from Wazirabad was inquired who said that he had purchased the mobile phone from two people whose names and addresses he did not know, a senior police officer said. Later, he searched them in Wazirabad and returned the phone to one of them when they did not give the bill, the officer said. "Thereafter, police laid a trap at Wazirabad and arrested the accused persons. The robbed mobile phone was recovered from Rinku," Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer-north) Gaurav Sharma said

Interrogation revealed that on August 25, the accused were in the auto-rickshaw of Shakil and going from Samaypur Badli to Wazirabad, the DCP said. When they reached near the garbage dumping area of Bhalswa Dairy, they met a person who asked them to drop him at Azadpur, he said. They took him to an isolated place near dumping area and strangled him to death. They robbed his mobile phone and wallet and dumped the body in a drain. Later, they fled from the spot, Sharma said. They committed the offence to get money for their drug addiction. Rinku is a rikshaw puller whereas Shakil is an auto driver, police added.