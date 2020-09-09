Left Menu
J-K govt aims to make UT's healthcare system best in country: LG Manoj Sinha

Directing the executing agencies to ensure that the work is completed within the stipulated time, the LG said mega projects like AIIMS will certainly provide a boost to the healthcare sector in Jammu and Kashmir. "There is a need for strenuous efforts from all stakeholders to improve health services' delivery and to strengthen the patient care system in the union territory," he said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 09-09-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 22:16 IST
J-K govt aims to make UT's healthcare system best in country: LG Manoj Sinha
Manoj Sinha Image Credit: IANS

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said his government aims to make the healthcare system in the union territory the best in the country and called for "strenuous efforts" from all stakeholders to achieve the goal. Sinha made the remarks during a visit to the AIIMS construction site in Samba district's Vijaypur area. He inspected the pace of the construction work for the project which is slated to be completed by August 2022.

He also exhorted the concerned officers of executing agencies to make sure that necessary measures are taken to ensure quality of work. Directing the executing agencies to ensure that the work is completed within the stipulated time, the LG said mega projects like AIIMS will certainly provide a boost to the healthcare sector in Jammu and Kashmir.

"There is a need for strenuous efforts from all stakeholders to improve health services' delivery and to strengthen the patient care system in the union territory," he said. "The union territory's government is aiming to make the healthcare system of Jammu and Kashmir the best in the country," he said.

The LG said the government is working on covering various factors like upgrading the health infrastructure, strengthening of human resources, rationalising the available staff, filling up vacancies of doctors, nurses and other health workers, and bringing in new innovations, among others. These factors, he said, will play a major role in achieving the objective of providing quality healthcare services to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

