CBI books Delhi Additional DCP for 'submitting' forged documents for DANIPS selection

The CBI has booked Delhi Police Additional DCP Sanjay Kumar Sehrawat for allegedly submitting forged credentials and documents for selection in the Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Police Service (DANIPS), officials said Wednesday. The agency's teams carried out searches at Sehrawat's room in DCP East office and residential premises in Pitampura on Wednesday after registering the case, they said.

Acting on a complaint against Sehrawat, a 2011-batch DANIPS official, the CBI alleged that he used credentials of another person having similar name to get selected in the service, they said. He is posted as Additional DCP 2 in East Delhi. When contacted, Sehrawat said the vigilance department of Delhi Police had done an inquiry on the basis of a complaint from his ex-father-in law.

There was a matrimonial dispute between him and his ex-wife, Sehrawat claimed. "In the meantime, a court passed two orders whereby it directed Delhi Police to not conduct any enquiry and submit all relevant enquiry report in sealed cover to the court. Delhi Police thereby followed the directions of the court and submitted the relevant records/documents in sealed cover," he said.

He said in the meanwhile, the CVC directed the home ministry and Delhi Police not to conduct any enquiry till the outcome of the court case and communicate it to CVC for further action if any. Sehrawat claimed the agency did not do any preliminary enquiry or sought his comments before registering the FIR.