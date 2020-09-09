Sharad Pawar meets Uddhav Thackeray

Sharad Pawar meets Uddhav ThackerayPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-09-2020 23:33 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 23:17 IST
NCP president Sharad Pawar on Wednesday met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at`Varsha', the latter's official residence here.
The 50-minute meeting between two partners in the ruling coalition in the state took place against the background of the Supreme Court staying implementation of the 2018 state law granting reservation to Marathas in education and jobs.
The meeting also took place amid controversy over Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut comparing Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir and Thackeray's party, Shiv Sena, reacting strongly to her comment.
- READ MORE ON:
- Uddhav Thackeray
- NCP
- Maharashtra
- Kangana Ranaut
- Shiv Sena
- Supreme Court
- Marathas
- Mumbai
- Pakistan
ALSO READ
States can jointly appeal against Supreme Court order on holding JEE/NEET examinations if the Centre decides not to do so: Mamata Banerjee at Sonia Gandhi's virtual meeting with opposition party CMs.
Mamata Banerjee urges all CMs to together move Supreme Court for postponing NEET, JEE exams as students are not prepared.
If NCB enters 'Bullywood', many A-listers would be behind bars: Kangana Ranaut
Former Supreme Court Judge, A R Lakshmanan dead
Kangana Ranaut talks about benefits of consuming healthy with sugarcane juice