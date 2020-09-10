Left Menu
Development News Edition

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury appointed as West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee chief

The Congress party on Wednesday appointed Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury as president of West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2020 01:37 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 01:37 IST
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury appointed as West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee chief
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Congress party on Wednesday appointed Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury as president of West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee. "Congress president has appointed Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury as the President of West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect," the party said in a statement.

Chowdhury's appointment has come after the demise of former party chief Somen Mitra. "At this juncture, the party also remembers the services of late Shri Somen Mitra, a veteran Congressman whose untimely demise has left a void amongst all Congress workers. He will always be remembered for his dedication to the cause," the party statement said. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. set to end enhanced screening of some international travelers for COVID-19 -sources

The U.S. government is set to end enhanced screening of some international passengers for COVID-19 and drop requirements that travelers coming from the targeted countries arrive at 15 designated U.S. airports, according to U.S. and airline ...

Mandela's lawyer, anti-apartheid activist George Bizos dies

Anti-apartheid crusader and Nelson Mandelas personal lawyer George Bizos has died at 92, his family said Wednesday. He died of natural causes at home, the family said.Bizos, who came to South Africa as a 13-year-old fleeing the Nazi occupat...

Trump rallies in Nevada canceled over crowd-size restrictions

President Donald Trumps plan to hold campaign rallies this weekend at two Nevada airports was scrapped on Wednesday after local authorities said the events would violate the states coronavirus-related ban on gatherings of more than 50 peopl...

Tennis-Pironkova holds head high after inspiring U.S. Open run

Tsvetana Pironkovas inspiring U.S. Open run after three long years away from the game came to a close on Wednesday and the Bulgarian walked away from the Grand Slam with no regrets having surprised even herself. Pironkova, who during her br...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020