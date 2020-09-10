Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury appointed as West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee chief

The Congress party on Wednesday appointed Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury as president of West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee. "Congress president has appointed Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury as the President of West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect," the party said in a statement.

Chowdhury's appointment has come after the demise of former party chief Somen Mitra. "At this juncture, the party also remembers the services of late Shri Somen Mitra, a veteran Congressman whose untimely demise has left a void amongst all Congress workers. He will always be remembered for his dedication to the cause," the party statement said. (ANI)