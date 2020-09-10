Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury appointed as West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee chief
The Congress party on Wednesday appointed Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury as president of West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2020 01:37 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 01:37 IST
The Congress party on Wednesday appointed Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury as president of West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee. "Congress president has appointed Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury as the President of West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect," the party said in a statement.
Chowdhury's appointment has come after the demise of former party chief Somen Mitra. "At this juncture, the party also remembers the services of late Shri Somen Mitra, a veteran Congressman whose untimely demise has left a void amongst all Congress workers. He will always be remembered for his dedication to the cause," the party statement said. (ANI)
ALSO READ
Question hour should be held in monsoon session of Parliament: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury appointed West Bengal Congress chief
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury writes to Birla on Deputy Speaker's post
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury appointed West Bengal Congress Committee chief: Party.
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury writes to Om Birla for early appointment of Deputy Speaker