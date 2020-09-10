Left Menu
Piracy, other high seas crimes rise in Asia -report

“There’s also a very serious global Islamic terror threat tied up in this,” Wicker continued, referring to the Abu Sayyaf Group, which is based in the southern Philippines and has links to Islamic State. There have been at least 50 incidents of piracy, armed robbery and kidnapping for profit in Asian waters during the first seven months of 2020, the vast majority of them in the Sulu Sea and the Strait of Malacca, the world’s busiest shipping lane, Wicker said.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, piracy and other crimes have surged in Asian waters in the first seven months of the year, many committed by a Philippines-based Islamist group linked to Islamic State, according to a report released on Wednesday. Especially hard hit have been the Sulu Sea and coastal areas of the southern Philippines, said the report by Babel Street, an open source data analysis company based in Virginia.

