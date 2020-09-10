Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.N. peacekeepers resume protection of Congo's Nobel Laureate

United Nations peacekeepers on Wednesday resumed protection of Congo's Nobel Prize Laureate Denis Mukwege, who received death threats in recent weeks after he called for justice over serious human rights violations.

Reuters | Kinshasa | Updated: 10-09-2020 03:19 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 03:11 IST
U.N. peacekeepers resume protection of Congo's Nobel Laureate
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

United Nations peacekeepers on Wednesday resumed protection of Congo's Nobel Prize Laureate Denis Mukwege, who received death threats in recent weeks after he called for justice over serious human rights violations. Mukwege has won international recognition, including the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize, for decades of work treating female victims of the conflict in Bukavu in east Democratic Republic of Congo.

He has long campaigned for an international tribunal into possible war crimes committed from 1993 to 2003, as well as for prosecution of armed groups responsible for ongoing sexual violence in eastern Congo. Mukwege's recent comments embroiled him in a dispute with neighbouring Rwanda, whose defence minister last month accused Mukwege of peddling propaganda.

The United Nations said his life was in danger after he and his family received death threats via social media and by phone. The U.N. suspended its protection in May because of a coronavirus outbreak amongst the peacekeepers stationed to Panzi hospital.

"Peacekeepers are back there to ensure the security of Panzi hospital," said Mathias Gillmann, a spokesperson for the U.N.'s peacekeeping mission in Congo. The UN will continue to help train local police to provide a longer-term security arrangement, Gillmann said.

"The personal security of Congolese personalities is a responsibility of the Congolese authorities." Last week thousands of Mukwege's supporters marched through the streets of Bukavu, demanding his protection.

"We welcome the redeployment of elements from #MONUSCO to #Panzi this morning to ensure the safety of our patients and staff," Mukwege said in a tweet. The ongoing violence in eastern Congo has its roots in ethnic and political wounds dating back to the Rwanda's 1994 genocide that spilled across the border.

Later invasions of Congo by Rwanda-backed forces in the aftermath of the 1994 genocide fuelled two gruesome civil wars that killed several million people.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

AstraZeneca pauses coronavirus vaccine trial as participant illness investigated

AstraZenecas suspension of global trials of its experimental coronavirus vaccine after an illness in a study subject in Britain has cast doubt on prospects for an early rollout of one of the most advanced COVID-19 vaccines in development. A...

Rockets' Covington passes concussion protocol

Houston Rockets forward Robert Covington passed a concussion test on Wednesday and is expected to play in Thursdays Game 4 against the Los Angeles Lakers. The club lists Covington as questionable on its injury report.Covington was injured o...

EXCLUSIVE-Boeing to face independent ethics probe over lunar lander bid -document

Boeing Co is submitting to an independent review of its compliance and ethics practices, according to an agreement struck with NASA and the U.S. Air Force and seen by Reuters, part of widening fallout from its behavior in bidding to supply ...

Floods kill at least 13 and injure 19 in Burkina Faso

Floods have killed at least 13 people and injured 19 others in Burkina Faso following days of heavy rains across the country, including the capital, the government said on Wednesday.Torrential rains have been recorded in the Sahel regions o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020